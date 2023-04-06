Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 181,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 450,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.