Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 631 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

