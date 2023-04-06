Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

