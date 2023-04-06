Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,472 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 911.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 89.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 435,532 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $94.25 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,141.67, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

