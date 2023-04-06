Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,667 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,884,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $49.67.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

