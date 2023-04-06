Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.53.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,496,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

