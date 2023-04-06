Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $266,203.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.