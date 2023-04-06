Simon Hayes Buys 3,537 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes bought 3,537 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.07) per share, for a total transaction of £31,514.67 ($39,138.93).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Simon Hayes bought 3,955 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £34,804 ($43,224.04).

On Wednesday, February 1st, Simon Hayes purchased 3,978 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £34,807.50 ($43,228.39).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

FGT stock opened at GBX 887 ($11.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 879.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 849.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,676.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 731.80 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 901 ($11.19).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,396.23%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

