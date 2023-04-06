Societe Generale Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Societe Generale currently has $105.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

