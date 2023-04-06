SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Price Performance

SP stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.