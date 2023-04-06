SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

XAR opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.