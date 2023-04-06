Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,202,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 3,732,046 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $8.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after buying an additional 2,385,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,851,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,829,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

