St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,339.00.

Several research firms recently commented on STJPF. HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.95) to GBX 1,500 ($18.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.02) to GBX 1,360 ($16.89) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.32) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

