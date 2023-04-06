Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,603,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 177,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,403,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Starbucks stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

