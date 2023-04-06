Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

