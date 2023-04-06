Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.
About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
