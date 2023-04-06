Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,473 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

