Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.5 %

APTV stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

