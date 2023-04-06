Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Incyte by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

