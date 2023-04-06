Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $197.40 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $214.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Cowen reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

