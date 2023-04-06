Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $196.71 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

