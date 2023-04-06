Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Albemarle
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Albemarle Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $196.71 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.48.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.