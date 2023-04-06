Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 233.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,119 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,713,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

