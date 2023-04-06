Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,340 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

