Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,716 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 1,003,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 907,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 829,399 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,183,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 783,121 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,401,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.96 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

