Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,291 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PD stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
