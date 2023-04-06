Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 13,420 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

