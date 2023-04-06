Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 20,075 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 534.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PWR opened at $159.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $147.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

