Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 59,671 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.