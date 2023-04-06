Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,575 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

