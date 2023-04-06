Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,124 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $676.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $711.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.28 and its 200 day moving average is $586.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

