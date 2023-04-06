Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.56 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.04 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.