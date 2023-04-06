Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.18% of Magnite worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

