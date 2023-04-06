Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.90 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

