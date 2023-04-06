Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FCG opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $575.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

