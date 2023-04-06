Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 454,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $220.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.