Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

