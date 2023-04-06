Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 143,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,309,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after buying an additional 223,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

