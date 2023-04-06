Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $516.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.89. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

