Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

