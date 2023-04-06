Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,042 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.72 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

