Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,392 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $118.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

