Stephens Inc. AR Sells 18,667 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 901.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,497,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

