Stephens Inc. AR Sells 21,544 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

