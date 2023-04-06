Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,611 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 193,984 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after acquiring an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,599,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

