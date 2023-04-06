Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $402.04 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock worth $3,642,457. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

