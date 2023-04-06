Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,618 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,683,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 999,999 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,089,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 468,809 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

