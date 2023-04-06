Stifel Nicolaus Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $264.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.96.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.10. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.