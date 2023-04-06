Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $36.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.
BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
NYSE:BROS opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -318.87 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.