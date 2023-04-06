Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $36.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -318.87 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

