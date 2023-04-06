StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.65 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

