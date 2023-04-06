StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

